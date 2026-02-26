Storm Safe visits Falcon Aerolab and Foothills Elementary Schools

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited eighth graders at Falcon Aerolab School and kindergartners at Foothills Elementary School.

First, she visited eighth grade where they talked about how storms form and why we see certain weather conditions. The students were interested in the day to day life of a meteorologist and what forecasting looks like.

Later in the day, she visited Foothills Elementary School to talk with kindergartners and their wonderful teachers. These bright students were so excited to show off just how much they knew about weather here in Colorado.

They loved seeing the kinds of conditions that we can get here in Colorado.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

