Storm Safe visits Douglass Valley and Bennett Ranch Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited students in Colorado Springs to teach them about severe weather safety.

First, she went to Douglass Valley Elementary where she spoke with fourth and fifth graders. The students learned how to be safe from thunderstorms, winter storms, flash floods and tornadoes.

Next, she visited some third graders from Bennett Ranch Elementary School. Their teachers have been doing a great job of teaching them about the weather!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

