Storm Safe visits Chicanos Por La Causa and Legacy Peak Elementary School

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) in Pueblo to discuss the types of weather that we see here in Colorado.

Since we are approaching winter, they talked about different ways to stay safe during winter weather and what to wear. At the end of the presentation, they learned the weather dance!

Later on, Lauren visited Legacy Peak Elementary School in Colorado Springs. She spoke with third graders on the importance of staying safe during severe weather.

They recently finished an assignment where they had to create structures to withstand certain weather events. They loved sharing what they knew about the weather.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

