Storm Safe visits Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited some eager kindergartners and third graders.

Mrs. Montoya's third grade class mentioned that they have been learning about the different types of clouds. They were prepared for all of Lauren's questions, and knew all about wind chill, tornadoes and hailstorms. They were particularly interested in wildfires.

Afterwards, Lauren visited Mrs. Pearson's kindergarten class where they have been learning about the types of conditions that we can see. From winter storms to strong thunderstorms, they talked about it all.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email Meteorologist Lauren Brand.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

