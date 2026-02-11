Storm Safe visits Bennett Ranch and McAuliffe Elementary Schools

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited 3rd graders at Bennett Ranch and McAuliffe Elementary Schools. The students at Bennett Ranch were so excited to learn about the weather and ways to stay safe during severe weather. They discussed how to put together an emergency safety kit and where to go in emergency situations.

At McAuliffe Elementary School, Lauren also spoke with 3rd graders. They were so excited to learn about the weather, and discuss what they already knew! One of their favorite topics was severe weather and how tornadoes form.

Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

