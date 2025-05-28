Watch Now
WeatherStorm Safe

Actions

Storm Safe visits Baca Elementary School in Pueblo

Today, Lauren Brand visited Baca Elementary School in Pueblo, where she engaged with third graders about Colorado's diverse weather, from tornadoes to blizzards.
Meteorologist Lauren Brand inspires third graders at Baca Elementary
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited students in Pueblo to teach them about severe weather safety.

She went to Baca Elementary where she spoke with third graders. The students learned how to be safe from thunderstorms, winter storms, flash floods and tornadoes.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

__

Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

___

Colorado Springs contractor says he lost woman's money as she shares a warning

A woman reached out to News5 as she waits for a contractor to fulfill his promise of returning her money after he says he lost it to someone else.

Colorado Springs contractor says he lost woman's money as she shares a warning

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community