Storm Safe visits Baca Elementary School in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited students in Pueblo to teach them about severe weather safety.

She went to Baca Elementary where she spoke with third graders. The students learned how to be safe from thunderstorms, winter storms, flash floods and tornadoes.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

