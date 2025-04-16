Storm Safe visits Academy International Elementary and AdventureMe Forest Nature School

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited some kindergartners at Academy International Elementary School and AdventureMe Forest Nature School.

They have been learning about weather and the different patterns of our atmosphere. They were so smart and knew all of the answers to Lauren's questions.

They talked about everything from the kinds of weather that we see here in Colorado and what to do during a severe storm. At the end of the presentation, Lauren taught them the weather dance and they all loved it.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20 MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

