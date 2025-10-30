Storm Safe at Gold Camp Elementary School

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited some very excited kindergartners at Gold Camp Elementary School.

She visited to help teach students about the importance of safety with severe weather in Colorado. Lauren taught them the safest places to go during severe weather and what to do if they are outside.

With plenty of winter storms that roll through Colorado, they also discussed what to have in a winter safety kit. From extra flashlights to extra food and medicine, they had so many great ideas.

Their teachers have been doing such a great job teaching them all about the weather!

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

