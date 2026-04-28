Meteorologist Lauren Brand Visits Woodman Roberts Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Woodman Roberts Elementary School in Colorado Springs to speak with third graders. They loved getting to talk with her about the weather and were surprised to learn how many tornadoes Colorado gets every single year.

They also discussed winter storms, wildfires and flash flooding. Many had personal experiences that they shared with Lauren, and asked her questions at the end of the presentation.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

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Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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