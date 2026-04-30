Meteorologist Lauren Brand visits Canon Exploratory School and Liberty Tree Academy

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Cañon Exploratory School in Cañon City. She spoke with third and fourth graders about weather safety.



Watch News5's coverage of the visit below:

They asked her questions like "How many tornadoes do we get in Colorado?" and "How does hail form?". They also shared their personal experiences that they have had with the weather.

Later in the day, Lauren visited Liberty Tree Academy to speak with kindergartners. They were so exited to have Lauren there, and they loved seeing the videos of types of weather that we have in Colorado. At the end, Lauren taught them the weather dance.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

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Get the latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

