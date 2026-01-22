Meteorologist Lauren Brand visits Bear Creek Elementary School

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, Meteorologist Lauren Brand visited Bear Creek Elementary school to talk with some kindergartners about the weather. They were so excited for her to visit, and loved talking about their personal experiences with the weather.

For kindergartners, they knew a lot about the weather, and asked questions like "Do we get tornadoes in Colorado?" and "How do floods form?" They were also excited to talk about preparedness with winter storms since we are currently getting ready for one to arrive.

For more information on how to have First Alert 5 Weather visit with your classroom, email lauren.brand@koaa.com.

Want to get your young scientists and artists in your family involved? Download the First Alert 5 Storm Safe activity book (20MB PDF).

They'll find useful and fun information on winter storms, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds, tornadoes, flooding, how to be a safety kid, cool ideas for safe at-home experiments, and more!

Your young scientist can also send in a portion of the activity book to be featured in a First Alert 5 forecast.

