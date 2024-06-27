Storm chances will be sticking with us for the next couple of days

Tonight's Forecast:

As we head into the evening hours, we will start to see some showers move into the area. The severe threat for these storms will be east of I-25 and some of these threats include stronger winds and hail. Once the sun sets, these storms won't have as much energy to hold onto. We will see some showers overnight but that severe threat will diminish.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 90;

Warmer temperatures will stick with us for the first part of the day, but rain chances will help to keep us cooler. Afternoon showers are possible along with gusty winds. The main threat for severe weather will be in the plains, but don't be surprised if you hear some rumbles of thunder.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 97;

Pueblo is going to have another warm day with temperatures in the upper 90s. Other places in the plains could be pushing triple digits. Rain chances will bring us back down into the lower 90s. We will have some overnight showers and into Thursday morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 94;

Temperatures will be getting back up in the 90s. Canon city will also have some rain chances, and some of them could produce some stronger winds. The strongest storms will stay east of I-25.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Woodland Park has a couple of days where they will see rain chances. Temperatures won't fluctuate too much and the highs will be in the 80s. Showers will help to bring temperatures down into the upper-to-mid 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

The Tri-Lakes area will be a few degrees cooler than the surrounding area. Along with cooler temperatures, showers are also possible.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 90s; High: Mid 60s;

The Plains will see another hot day, but no heat advisories are in place. It is still important to drink plenty of water throughout the day and limit strenuous activities outside. We have a severe threat for the plains with the main threats being strong winds and hail.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/64; High: 89/90;

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s in the morning and quickly warm up to the upper 80s/low 90s. Rain chances will be present for this area throughout the day tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 50s; High: Low 80s;

The mountain areas will reach highs in the lower 80s (Good break from the heat!). Lows will be in the mid 50s. Shower activity will remain around the I-25 corridor and eastward. Don't be surprised if there are a few stray showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next couple of days will all have rain chances in the forecast. A surge of moisture moved into the state today and this moisture will be sticking around. With this heat and plenty of moisture it is making for a pretty active pattern. Most of us will have rain chances all the way through the weekend. With this, we will get a break from the heat and a lot of us will see temperatures back in the 80s for the weekend.

