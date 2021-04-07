Still windy today especially along with eastern border with dry skies and elevated fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

The rain and snow from last night in the Denver to Pikes Peak Region has moved east into the plains overnight, and we should stay pretty dry today. The main two weather impacts today concern high winds out east and fire danger through the San Luis Valley.

Wind:

We are going to see strong and possibly damaging wind gusts once again today out east along the Colorado/Kansas border.

High wind warnings remain in effect through 6 pm tonight. We could easily see 50 to 60 mph winds out of the north to northwest through the afternoon in the yellow highlighted counties.

Semi-truck and other high-profile drivers should take caution today when traveling east out of the state along our major roads and highways like I-70 and Highway 50.

Fire Danger:

Fire danger, while not as widespread as Tuesday, is still high impact through the San Luis Valley.

We could see daytime wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range along with relative humidity at or below 15 percent. Any fires that catch today could spread quickly and easily along the dry, grassy floor of the valley.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 61; Low: 35. A mix of sunny to partly cloudy skies with chilly afternoon temperatures and gusty 30 mph winds through the day.

PUEBLO: High: 67; Low: 34. We'll be sunny with mild daytime temperatures today and a few afternoon wind gusts in the lower 30 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 39. Sunny and nowhere near as windy today with gusts only in the 20 mph range.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 32. Partly cloudy, dry, chilly, and breezy today with a few 20 mph daytime gusts.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy with chilly and dry skies along with wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Extremely strong winds today out east along the CO/KS border with 50 to 60 mph northwest gusts in the afternoon. We'll be dry today despite the early morning rain and snow showers that will move into Kansas.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny, mild temperatures, and windy at times with a few 30 mph gusts out of the northwest.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. We'll be windy to gusty over the mountains again today with a few 30 mph gusts in the afternoon and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

We're going to stay windy through the rest of the week with periods of high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings across the viewing area. A cold front Friday could bring a few snow showers along the Rampart Range, and we might see a brief rain to snow on Sunday, but the next best snow chance happens next Tuesday.

