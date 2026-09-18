Staying seasonal with more thunderstorm chances ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Southern Colorado can expect a few spotty showers and storms tonight as cloud cover continues. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s, with the high country seeing 40s. Wind stays elevated up to 25 MPH too.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 84;

Friday morning will bring in a bit of sunshine to start the day, but very quickly clouds will roll in with more thunderstorm chances by the afternoon. The Pikes Peak Region will see those spotty showers by 2 or 3 PM and chances for them will continue on and off through the late hours of Friday night. Winds stay gusty up the 30 MPH for the afternoon again. Temperatures will reach low 80s across El Paso county as well.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 87;

Hotter afternoon highs are expected for Pueblo in the mid-80s with gusty winds across the area. A similar time frame for thunderstorms is expected the entirety of southern Colorado, with Pueblo looking at storms from mid-afternoon into the late hours of the evening. Rain, thunder, and lightning are expected as these are they shift through.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 87;

Storms may arrive a bit earlier for Canon City on Friday, but will continue into the late night hours. Highs will be in the 80s for most in Fremont County. Winds could gust up to 40 MPH.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 71;

A few more storms are possible in Teller County on Friday because of the higher elevation. Highs will be in the 60s for most. The time frame for storms is about 1 PM until 11 PM across the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend continues to have storms in the forecast with flooding concerns again for some on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will have slightly less moisture in our atmosphere but showers and storms are still possible. temperatures stay fairly stable through the weekend with 70s and 80s with wind. Early next week, southern Colorado cools to sit about 5 degrees below seasonal averages. Moisture chances continue through the middle of the week too. Some areas in southern Colorado may see thunderstorms and showers chances continue through the end of the week too.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.