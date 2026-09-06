Staying Mostly Dry on Sunday With Highs Getting Into the 80s and 90s

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, there will be a few isolated showers mainly towards the southeastern corner of the state. A few showers and storms are also possible near Denver. As for I-25, the majority of the area will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather on Sunday. The majority of southern Colorado will remain dry, but a few isolated storms are still possible. A few of these storms may produce some gusty winds and some hail. This risk mainly includes the northern portion of I-25 through Denver. Further south, more clouds will move in during the afternoon and highs will reach the 80s and 90s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 88;

Colorado Springs will have overnight lows dip into the upper 50s. If you are heading to Labor Day Liftoff, temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Overnight storms further north may drive some gusty winds into the area. Wind gusts may reach up to 20 mph. The afternoon looks dry with more clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 95;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures in the lower 60s. With moisture slowly on the rise, we will see some more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will get into the mid-90s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 91;

Canon City will have temperatures in the mid-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be coming out of the east between 5-15 mph. Highs will get into the lower 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 79;

Woodland Park will have morning lows in the lower 50s. Temperatures will eventually get into the upper 70s. Sunshine will start off the day with just a few more clouds in the afternoon. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Monument will have overnight lows get into the mid-50s. There will be some sunshine in the morning and more clouds will push into the area later in the day. There is a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will get into the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

The eastern plains will calm down overnight and lows will dip into the 60s. It will be another hot day tomorrow with highs getting into the 90s. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5 to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 89/91;

The southern portion of I-25 has a small chance for an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. These storms may produce some gusty winds and lightning. Afternoon highs will get into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s & 50s; High: 80s;

The mountains will still stay dry tomorrow with afternoon highs getting into the 80s. There will be some clouds in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoonal moisture picks up and we will start to see isolated showers and storms Monday afternoon. The best chances for rain will be between Tuesday and Thursday. Afterwards, rain chances will diminish and conditions look to dry off.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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