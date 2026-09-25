Staying cool with more showers Thursday night into Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers linger for some mountain areas Thursday night. Elsewhere, clouds continue to stick around. Overnight lows will be very cool in the 50s along I-25 and the eastern plains. The high country will be much cooler in the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 70;

A few more showers could get squeezed over Colorado Springs, but most will stay dry over El Paso County. It will be just a bit breezy outside with gusts varying between 10 and 15 MPH. Clouds continue to stick around with a little break tomorrow morning ahead of a few stronger storms possible on Friday. The weekend will dry back out and warm back up.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 74;

Pueblo will see a few more showers on Thursday night before moisture clears tonight. Clouds stick around overnight ahead of a break tomorrow morning. More chances for afternoon storms are possible on Friday, more isolated in nature. The weekend dries out and warms up.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 72;

Thursday night will bring in a few shower chances, but that clears into the later evening. Late-night clouds continue, with a break on Friday in terms of cloud cover in the morning. Then, Friday afternoon brings in more clouds with a few chances of showers and storms returning. The weekend will be back above average with more dry time.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 63;

Woodland Park will be cooler overnight in the 40s with the chance of fog Friday morning. A break in clouds is expected Friday morning before more clouds and storm chances roll in. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer than average again with sunshine returning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Southern Colorado dries out and warms up with upper 70s and 80s back for the weekend. That makes southern Colorado sit above seasonal averages. More sunshine is expected as we dry out too. Monday stays warmer than averages with increasing moisture chances. A huge drop in temperatures is expected by Tuesday with more rain chances too.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.