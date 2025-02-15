Starting the Day Off Chilly with Snow Showers Moving in by the Afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We will start today off on a chilly note with temperatures across the area in the 20s. We will eventually top out in the 30s and 40s. Snow will move into the Pikes Peak region later this afternoon and it will be heavy at times. The highest totals will likely be for central and southeastern El Paso county.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 14.

We are starting our morning off in the lower 20s and the sun will continue to warm us throughout the rest of the morning. Snow showers will move into our area in the late afternoon and these showers will be heavy at times. The central and southeastern portion of El Paso county will likely pick up and inch or two. Overnight lows going into tonight will drop into the teens.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 13.

Pueblo is sitting in the 20s this morning, but temperatures will eventually warm into the lower 40s. Snow showers will move into the area going into the later part of the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times especially along I-25. Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 17.

Canon City will warm into the mid-40s for today. Snow showers will be likely from 9AM until around noon. Depending on temperatures, some of these showers will be more of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 11.

Woodland Park is starting off in the 20s this morning and highs will top out in the mid-30s. Snow showers will be possible mainly after noon. Between 0-2" inches will be possible. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 35; Low: 11.

The Monument area is starting out this morning in the 20s, and temperatures will top out in the mid-30s. Snow showers will move into the area in the late afternoon. Snow will possibly be heavy at times. Between 0-2" inches is possible, but it would likely be closer to an inch. Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

The plains will eventually warm into the 30s across the area today. Snow showers will be possible for La Junta, but most of us will be staying dry. There will be a coupe of spots that will potentially see an inch or two. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 44/47; Low: 16/18.

Walsenburg and Trinidad will have partly cloudy skies today and a brief chance for some snow. Most of the area will be staying dry with an inch of snow at most. Some areas will also see more rain or a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will reach at high in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens & Single Digits.

Our mountains have Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories in place. The highest totals will be over by Wold Creek Pass. Avalanche danger is high right now (level 4 out of 5). This is not a weekend to go back country skiing, and you will want to use caution traveling on the mountain passes.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, Sunday will have some more cloud cover move in with temperatures around the same mark as what we will see today. Breezy conditions will pick back up Sunday and Monday. We are watching an arctic blast that will move into our area during the middle of this upcoming week and overnight lows will have the potential to drop into the negatives.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

