Starting off clear tomorrow with more clouds in the afternoon

Tonight, the higher elevations will have a quick shot of snow. This will be mainly for the southern mountains. We still could see some flurries towards Monument, but nothing is expected for accumulations. Pueblo also has a shot of seeing rain enter the area later this evening. Going into tomorrow, temperatures will be a little cooler and we will start off bright and sunny. Once we get into the afternoon, more clouds will start to filter in.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 47;

Snow chances will continue to diminish going forward and most of us will be clear going into tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will drop below freezing and we will drop into the mid-20s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 52;

Rain will be possible tonight, but everything will likely clear out before midnight. We will start off clear tomorrow and highs will eventually reach the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 52;

Canon City will likely stay dry tonight with lows dropping below freezing. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s overnight. Going into Thursday, temperatures will be very similar to Pueblo in the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 44;

Woodland Park will be cold tonight with temperatures in the upper teens. If snow does fall tonight, it will be light and there won;t really be any accumulations. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-40s and we will start off mostly clear.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 46;

Monument may see some flurries tonight, but models are showing that this system will have moves out by midnight tonight. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-20s and tomorrow's highs will be in the mid-40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 40s/Lower 50s;

There will be a few spots that see some rain move through tonight and that should clear out overnight. Overnight lows will be in the 20s across the plains. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27; High: 49/51;

There will be a quick shot at some rain tonight, but this system will continue to move out overnight. Lows tonight will get down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The southern mountains will have snow move into the area and end by morning. There will be a couple of rounds within the next couple of days for some snow. This will likely stay isolated to the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the teens and tomorrow we will be back in the 40s.

Current thoughts with the extended forecast will be that the mountains will get the main bulk of the precipitation. There will be another shortwave that will move through and cause enough of a disturbance in our atmosphere for snow showers in the mountains. There doesn't seem to be enough moisture along I-25 for anything to fall, but there is always still a chance.

