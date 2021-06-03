Start of a heating trend today with only a few showers out west in the mountains and valleys

Today’s Forecast:

We've gone from daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Monday to 80s and even a few 90s from today through Friday!

High pressure over Colorado and a building heat ridge to our west will allow for warm and mostly dry weather today with highs in the plains mostly in the 80s. If we do see rain across the region, it'll most likely be isolated and scattered storms in the mountains and San Luis Valley.

As warm as today will be, we should see some of the hottest air of the year so far Friday and especially Saturday afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 80; Low: 52. Sunny through the afternoon with more clouds by the end of the day with dry and warm afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 86; Low: 53. Sunny and hot today with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 54. Mostly sunny and hot today with a light breeze and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 71; Low: 46. Beautiful temperatures with morning sun and afternoon clouds and the best chance for rain staying west of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and sunny with afternoon clouds and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and sunny today with dry skies and light winds through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy at times with sunny and dry skies throughout the day.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. We could see isolated and scattered showers and storms over the Sangre De Cristos and San Luis Valley today, with a stray storm wobbling through the northern Wet Mountain Valley.

Extended Outlook:

As mentioned up top, some of the hottest air of the year so far is coming back on Friday and Saturday. Highs in Colorado Springs on Saturday will be around 89 degrees, and we should hit 94 in Pueblo.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the mountains and some of the I-25 corridor on Sunday, with a few more storms in and around the mountains Monday. Bigger heat kicks back in by the middle of next week.

