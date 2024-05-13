Springtime Weather Maker Brings Thunder to the Plains and Heavy Snow to Teller County

Tonight's Forecast:

Chance of showers through midnight, then become mostly clear by daybreak. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 71;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 75;

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 73;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Unsettled weather to start the next work week. Increasing afternoon chances for showers and thunderstorms each day leading up to Wednesday when a new weather system moves through the state. Widespread showers and storms are expected that day. By Thursday, we clear our skies and start a warming trend into next weekend where we are greeted by sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s.

