Spotty showers will be possible until the morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty showers will move through southern Colorado tonight, and this will last until the early morning hours on Monday. Temperatures tonight will be on the warmer side due to the cloud cover. We will get a short break from the rain, but rain chances will pick back up again in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 84;

Showers will start popping up closer to dinnertime and they will most likely last until morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s, but the cloud cover will prevent us from getting too cold. Highs tomorrow will be more comfortable in the mid 80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 91;

Showers will last through the night and into the morning. Gusty winds could be possible with some of these storms. Lows tonight will be pretty mild, in the lower 60s. Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon. Highs will get back into the lower 90s for tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 87;

Canon City will also see some shower activity through the night, but they might be more hit or miss. With the cloud cover in the area, it will help to keep the lows from dropping into the 50s. Highs tomorrow will be back into the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 76;

Woodland Park could see some spotty showers tonight and through the morning. Rain chances afterwards will drop off a little. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 81;

Showers will linger into the evening hours but should be clear by morning. It wouldn't be a bad idea to grab an umbrella as you are walking out the door tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: Mid 90s;

Passing showers will be possible through the morning and afternoon. We should get a few breaks in the day from these showers. Moisture is streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico, which is bringing these rain chances. Highs will gradually cool down as we go throughout the week.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 86/85;

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight and into tomorrow morning. Gusty winds and periods of heavy rain will also be possible. You will most likely need an umbrella heading out the door tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 40s; High: Lower 70s;

The mountains will have hot or miss showers for tonight, and more of a severe threat than the plains. These showers and thunderstorms will last until the morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Colorado is currently in between a high and low pressure system which is helping to bring more moisture into the state. Once this low pressure system makes its way eastward, cooler conditions will start to move in. Highs this week could drop into the 80s and even 70s in some areas.

By the middle of the week, we will have a couple of dry days before rain comes back by the weekend. As of right now, models are showing widespread, heavy rain next Sunday. This could very well change beforehand, but we will keep you updated at News 5.

____

