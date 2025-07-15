Spotty showers will be possible for the mountains and I-25

Today’s Forecast:

Tuesday morning will start with clear conditions and plenty of sunshine. This will help to warm our temperatures into the 80s by the early afternoon. Highs will be the warmest along the Arkansas River reaching the 100s in some places.

There is enough moisture left over from the past couple of days to help form some spotty showers this afternoon. Most of these showers will stay isolated towards the mountains, but there will still be a few showers and thunderstorms across I-25 and the Pikes Peak Region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 59.

Colorado Springs will have temperatures in the 80s by 10AM, and highs will reach the lower 90s by the afternoon. A few spotty showers will make their way off the mountains and Rampart Range by 2PM. The rain will fizzle out by 7PM. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 63.

Pueblo will have hot temperatures today getting into the upper 90s. There is still the potential to break into the triple digits. Hopefully, clouds and spotty showers will help to cool these temperatures down a touch. For the most part though conditions will stay dry. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 62.

Canon City will continue with warm temperatures today with highs in the upper 90s. Rain chances will remain on the lower side, but some spotty showers are still possible. The best chances for rain will be during the afternoon. Highs will stay consistent on Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 49.

Woodland Park will have some gusty conditions this morning up to 30mph. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will begin to pick up around noon and become a little more widespread by the later part of the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 87; Low: 54.

Monument will also have gusty conditions today starting in the morning. Some spotty showers will produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Rain chances will pick up around noon. Temperatures will eventually reach the upper 80s. Morning lows on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 90s/100s; Low: Mid-60s.

The plains will stay mostly dry today. Clouds will increase towards the afternoon, but it won't help much with temperatures. With sunny conditions starting off the day, this will help to warm temperatures into the triple digits by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90/91; Low: 58/61.

The southern I-25 corridor will have warm temperatures to start off the day. Highs by the afternoon will be in the lower 90s. More clouds will filter into the area throughout the day. Rain and thunderstorm chances will pick up going into Wednesday. Morning lows for Wednesday will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s & 50s.

The higher terrain will start the morning off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunny skies will start the day off, but showers will begin to pop off by noon. Most of these showers will stay in the mountains. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will pick up on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move through overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. The timing of this cold front is still on the table and this could affect the highs on Wednesday. As of right now, the highs still stay consistent on Wednesday. This cold front will bring heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday. Rain will pick up during the afternoon. Highs will drop below average on Thursday. Friday, rain chances become a little more isolated.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.