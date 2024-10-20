Spotty showers possible tomorrow along with more sunshine

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers will be possible as another round of showers moves into the plains. The rain will mainly stay to the east of I-25, but we could still get a few showers overnight and into tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 66;

Some shower activity will be possible tonight, but most of the rain will stay to the east of us. Temperatures tonight will get down into the lower 40s. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow in the mid 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 65;

Some showers will be possible tonight, but most of the rain will stay to the east of us. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 40s, and tomorrow we will be back in the mid 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 65;

Lows will be a little warmer tonight, getting back into the 40s. By tomorrow we should start to clear out, but some shower activity will still be possible. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 57;

Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. We will be slightly warming up tomorrow, but still not as warm as we have been this week. Some showers could still be possible tonight and into tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

Lows tonight will get down into the lower 40s, and we will keep a hold of the cloud cover overnight. We will start to clear out tomorrow, but some showers could still be possible.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 40s; High: Lower 70s;

Widespread rain is entering the state currently and could bring some periods of heavy rain. By tomorrow we will still have some lingering showers, but we could still get some sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be back in the 70s for Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/39; High: 61;

Lows tonight will still be chilly and we have another round of rain moving into the area overnight. We could still see some lingering showers into tomorrow. Highs will be back into the lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 30s; High: 50s;

We saw some snow in the mountains, and we could still get some more overnight. It won't be as heavy as we saw. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 50s across the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are looking at a drier week ahead with temperatures warming back up into the 70s. A cold front will move through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday that could drop the temperatures a few degrees. We aren't expecting any precipitation with this fron as it moves in.

