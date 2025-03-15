Spotty Showers Later This Afternoon and Windy Conditions For the Plains

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting off with clouds further south and mostly sunny further north. We are chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will be topping out in the 40s for most of us, but there will be a few places that reach the 50s.

Spotty snow showers will be possible later on this afternoon. Most of us will just stay dry, but the Palmer Divide could see a quick snow shower later on this evening. Rain showers will be possible for parts of Pueblo later this afternoon as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44 ; Low: 25.

Colorado Springs will be chilly today with temperatures topping out in the 40s. If you are headed to the St. Patrick's Day Parade, you will want a jacket. We will have a chance for some spotty showers in the area towards the afternoon. This will be mainly towards the Palmer Divide, but a few showers could work their way south. These snow showers will wrap up just after dinnertime.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 24.

Temperatures in Pueblo will get into the lower 50s by the afternoon. Rain will be possible in the area later on this afternoon as well. We will continue to warm up going into Sunday and it will be dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 24.

Canon City will have a little more cloud cover and temperatures will be chilly today. Highs are expected to get into the upper 40s. Spotty snow showers will be possible later on this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 15.

Woodland Park will be chilly today with highs only reaching the mid-30s. Spotty snow showers will start earlier this afternoon and end by the time we get into the later part of the evening. These will be very isolated so some may not see showers. Overnight lows will drop into the teens tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 39; Low: 21.

The Monument area will also be chilly today with highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers will move into the area in the afternoon, but we aren't expecting many impacts. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The plains will be windy again today and temperatures will get into the 50s. Not as warm as what we have seen, but we will continue to warm up tomorrow. Fire danger will likely return on Sunday and last through Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 44/46; Low: 23/22.

The southern I-25 corridor will see showers enter the area earlier on around lunchtime. They will be pretty spotty and will last through the day. Depending on elevation, some will see snow and others will see rain. Temperatures will get into the mid-40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will have spotty snow showers across the majority of the area. If you head out that way, expect to run into a few. Highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into Sunday we will all see an increase in temperatures. Windy conditions will persist in the plains and fire danger will likely return. We will continue with these dry conditions through Monday and this will be the window for fire danger.

Once we get into Tuesday, our next system will move in and bring snow across our area again. We will likely see rain before a transition over to snow. This change will happen around 5PM.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.