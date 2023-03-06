Spotty fire danger and gusty winds

Today’s Forecast:

While not as windy as yesterday, we still have a lot of wind in the forecast today.

The mountains and valleys will see the strongest gusts today, generally in the 30 to 50 mph range through the afternoon.

We have just enough wind and dry air for Red Flag Warnings in Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties today from 11 am to 6 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 26. Mostly sunny and windy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 24. Sunny and warm with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 30. Sunny and mild with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 26. Sunny, cool, and really windy with gusts in the 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Very windy and dry with Red Flag Warnings from 11 am to 6 pm. Wind gusts will be in the 40 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Very windy again with widespread gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range, especially in the southern Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

A big concern tomorrow is freezing drizzle and dense fog. Easterly upslope winds overnight will lead to heavy stratus clouds with areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle. The most likely areas for the frozen fog and drizzle are east of I-25, especially along Highway 50... but we still have some worries for the interstate.

Stronger winds with warmer air are likely on Thursday, which could mean fire danger through the afternoon. Spotty showers are possible Thursday, but mainly along and north of the Palmer Divide.

The next chance for a more widespread rain and snow comes Saturday evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

