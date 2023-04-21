Spotty daytime fire danger with light snow Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Spring in the Rockies couldn't be any more present over the next seven days!

Red Flag Warnings are active between Pueblo and Las Animas County as well as the San Luis Valley until 8 pm tonight. Strong winds and low humidity will create just enough fire danger for warnings to take effect this afternoon.

Most of the region will see lighter winds today with below-average daytime temperatures. Snow showers are expected tonight, but generally not till after midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 28. Mostly sunny to overcast with breezy and chilly daytime temperatures. Snow showers will develop after midnight and collect in the grass Saturday morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 32. Mostly sunny to overcast with breezy winds in the city and cool daytime temperatures. Red Flag conditions exist in southwest Pueblo County near the Wet Mountains. Light rain and snow showers are possible Saturday morning with no snow accumulation.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 34. Mostly sunny to overcast with breezy and dry daytime conditions. Rain and snow showers are possible Saturday morning but little to no grass accumulation is expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 22. Mostly sunny to overcast with chilly and breezy afternoon conditions. Snow showers develop late tonight and fall through Saturday morning with a half-inch to an inch expected in the grass.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to overcast with chilly and breezy afternoon conditions. Snow showers develop after midnight and fall through Saturday morning with a half-inch to an inch expected in the grass.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with dry and breezy daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Fire danger exists with Red Flag Warnings in effect from Walsenburg to Trinidad from 11 am to 8 pm today. Wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy and windy with high fire danger in the San Luis Valley. Late day snow showers will collect along the Continental Divide with more light snow Saturday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will fall tonight and Saturday morning, with more rain and snow Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of the snow Saturday night will accumulate between Denver and the Pikes Peak Region, but primarily on the grass. Most pavement will stay wet or slushy through Saturday morning.

The second round of snow showers Saturday will be mixed with rain in the afternoon and turn back to snow at elevations over 6,200 feet in the evening.

Sunday will be dry and chilly with rain and snow chances returning next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

