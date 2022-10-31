Spook-tacular forecast for Halloween!

Today’s Forecast:

Happy Halloween everyone!

It'll be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and decent daytime temperatures!

Tonight, it'll be dark with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s overnight through peak trick or treat hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 34. Mostly sunny and dry today with light winds and cool temperatures. Tonight, we'll be clear and dry with temperatures in the 40s from 7 to 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 30. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies. Tonight, we'll be clear and dry with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s from 7 to 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 69; Low: 39. Sunny and warm with light winds and dry skies. Tonight, we'll be chilly and dry with light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 31. Sunny and chilly with light winds and dry skies. Tonight, it'll be cold and calm with dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool with light winds and dry skies. Tonight, we'll be cold and dry.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm with light winds. Tonight, it'll be cold and dry.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies. Overnight, we'll be dry with light winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and chilly with a light breeze. We'll be very cold tonight with dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

Strong winds and fire danger will be the main forecast threat for the middle of the week.

A large scale low pressure trough will cross through Colorado Thursday night. This is going to bring cold air, lots of wind, and rain to snow from the mountains to the plains.

Snow chances locally are best west of I-25, and up along the Palmer Divide & Monument Hill.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.