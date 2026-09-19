Southern Colorado stays seasonal with some stronger storms possible this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A few storms are still possible for the northeast corner of the state tonight, while most of Southern Colorado stay dry with clouds. Along I-25, plenty of 50s are expected overnight with some being in the 60s for the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 79;

Tonight, storms push out and by Saturday morning a bit of sunshine will peak through our clouds. Cloud cover will roll in fairly quickly through the afternoon hours though. As the clouds increase on Saturday, some stronger storms are possible too. The time frame for Colorado Springs with those storms is 2 PM to 6 PM, with gusty winds, flooding, lightning, and thunder possible. There is marginal risk for those stronger storms, so they will likely be few and far between.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 82;

Pueblo will have the chance for a few storms on Saturday as well, but overall will be mostly dry with clouds on Saturday. Highs will be warm in the 80s in Pueblo too and expect some gusty winds throughout the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Fremont county will stay fairly dry on Saturday with a few isolated thunderstorm chances. Winds stay elevated as well with warmer-than-average highs in the low 80s expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 65;

A few more widespread storms are possible in Teller county, but none will be on the strong side. Heavy rain may be possible at times with elevated winds. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 60s with cooler overnight lows too.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday has a marginal risk for stronger storms again across southern Colorado. Sunday will be cooler across the area, with afternoon highs dropping below seasonal averages too. Monday will have a decreased chance at showers and storms, but we still can't rule out one or two across the area. More moisture is expected into Tuesday as the cool temperatures continue. The rest of the week will dry out with seasonal, stable temperatures too.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.