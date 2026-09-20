Some Severe Storms Possible Late Sunday Into Early Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s. Parts of the San Luis Valley will dip into the upper 30s. Showers and storms will be possible further east. Skies clear going into Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 73;

Colorado Springs will continue to clear out overnight and lows will reach the 50s. Sunny skies will start the day out on Sunday and there will be some clouds that move in by the afternoon. Rain chances will increase into the overnight hours, but most of the activity will be further east.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 81;

Pueblo will dip into the mid-50s overnight. Most of the day on Sunday will be nice. There will be a chance for some storms later on in the evening and overnight. Storms will start to pp up around 10PM. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 79;

Canon City will have lows in the lower 50s. Not tracking much rain throughout the day, but a few stronger storms are possible around 10PM. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 70;

Woodland Park will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow morning and lows will dip into the mid-40s. Highs will be similar to Saturday, eventually getting into the lower 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46 ; High: 70;

Monument will have clear conditions to start the day. With some moisture still place there will be a few clouds in the afternoon. Showers are possible later on in the evening. Highs will reach the 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s;

The eastern plains will have morning temperatures in the 50s. There is enough instability in the atmosphere for a couple of strong to severe storms after sunset. Gusty winds, hail, and some locally heavy rainfall will be possible. These storms will clear out overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/51; High: 79/83;

The southern portion of I-25 will start off with temperatures in the lower 50s. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. A line of storms will move in around 11PM/Midnight going into Monday morning. Gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding will be possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The higher terrain will have morning temperatures in the 40s. A few clouds will move in, and then a chance for storms later on. Highs will be in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Cooler conditions arrive on Monday before we slowly warm up throughout the week. This pattern still looks unsettled and will bring a chance for a couple of isolated showers and storms throughout the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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