Soaking rain and snow showers across the region today

Today’s Forecast:

Heavy rain has fallen overnight from southern Colorado up to Denver, and we even have snow out there!

Most of our region will see just rain today, but snow levels will fall down to the Monument and Black Forest elevations of 7,000 feet at times.

KOAA Weather Snow accumulation 5/3/2021

Snow accumulations will be focused at 8,000 feet or higher. At those elevations, we could see anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow.

We'll be dry tonight but there will be areas of freezing, so be careful with sensitive outdoor plants in the Pikes Peak Region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 33. Area of heavy rain and even a bit of thunder from the morning through the end of the day. Most of the city will see rain, but west into the foothills or way up north near Monument, we could have snow at times early or late in the day. We'll be very cold tonight with lows falling down to or below freezing.

PUEBLO: High: 51; Low: 38. Rain, some of which will be heavy, will fall through the day today with dry skies overnight. We won't see any snow tonight, but we will get cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

CANON CITY: High: 48; Low: 39. Rain and heavy rain through the day today with snow expected outside of the city in the mountains. The bulk of our towns near Canon City are just seeing rain today. We'll be dry tonight with temperatures down in the upper 30s.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 37; Low: 27. Snow showers today with some rain mixed in through the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times, and snow accumulations could range from 3 to 6 inches through the early evening. Snow will collect in the grass first, but we should expect snowy roads throughout the day. We'll be cold and icy tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow showers mixed with rain at times will fall over the Tri-Lakes area today with dry skies by tonight. We'll see the bulk of our snow accumulation in the grassy and elevated surfaces today, but there will be some snow and slush out there if the snow falls heavy enough. We'll be dry but freezing tonight with lows in the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Rain showers, some of which will be heavy at times, with be spread across the plains today, generally north of Highway 160 and east of I-25. Small areas of localized flooding are possible, especially in areas that saw heavier rain on Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 30s. We'll see rain showers today, but not as much moisture is expected down in the Trinidad area. Out west into the La Veta and La Veta Pass area we'll see a lot more snow.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see areas of heavy snow today with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for elevations of 10,000 feet or higher through midnight. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for elevations of 7,500 feet or higher. We could see 5 - 10 inches at 10,000 feet or higher, and 3 to 7 inches at 7,500 to 10,000 feet.

Extended Outlook:

We'll be dry overnight with freezing temperatures in the mountains and Pikes Peak Region by Tuesday morning. We'll see scattered storms Tuesday afternoon and a few isolated showers on Wednesday. We'll be dry by Friday with warm and windy conditions going into the weekend. Storms are going to be back by this upcoming Sunday.

