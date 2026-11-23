Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado is still holding onto chilly temperatures this morning with lows in the 20s. Sunrise this morning is 6:50AM and beyond that we will see a bit of a warm up. Afternoon highs across I-25 will be in the 40s.

Snow showers will move into Teller county and the higher terrain around 2/3PM. A couple of areas in northern El Paso county will see some snowfall. There won't be much in terms of accumulation since ground temperatures are still on the warmer side.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 21.

Colorado Springs has chilly temperatures across the area with lows in the 20s. Even eastern El Paso county is staying cooler this morning in the 20s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Some snow showers will be possible later on today for northern El Paso county. The south side of town likely won't see anything. If there's any accumulation it will be in grassy areas, and roads will stay clear.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 22.

Pueblo has temperatures this morning sitting in the 20s. There's not going to be much of a warm up today with highs getting into the mid-40s by the afternoon. Parts of Pueblo county could see a mix of rain and snow. Most of the area though will remain dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 29.

Canon City will wake up to temperatures in the 20s. After sunrise, temperatures will slowly warm and highs will break into the upper 40s. Some snow showers are possible for parts of Fremont county. The lower elevations will likely steer clear of any snow.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 21.

Woodland Park will have another round of snow showers move in this afternoon. These snow showers will move in around 2/3PM. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Highs will break into the 40s later in the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 44; Low: 20.

Monument has lows this morning sitting in the upper 20s. Moisture will move in and snow showers will start up in the afternoon. This system doesn't look impressive and ground temperatures still look to be to warm for any accumulation. Snow showers won't move in until this evening. Highs will get into the mid-40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

The eastern plains are starting the day with some gusty conditions. Closer to La Junta, these gusts aren't quite as strong. Once we reach the afternoon some moisture will spread across highway 50. Rain moves in for the lower elevations but as temperatures drop and that moisture moves east some counties along the state border could see some snow. Highs today will reach the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 47/52; Low: 24.

The southern I-25 corridor is starting the day with temperatures in the 30s. A few areas will experience some breezy conditions with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Some moisture will also move in later this afternoon with lower elevations seeing some rain, but a few areas along I-25 have the possibility of seeing some snow. Afternoon highs today will be in the 40s and 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

The mountains are sitting in the teens and 20s this morning. Snow moves in later this morning and will be heavy at times. Travelers will need to use caution. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, conditions look to calm down for southern Colorado. For any travelers conditions look quite nice. Thanksgiving Day will have temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. If you are going for any morning runs this week temperatures will be chilly. Morning lows will consistently hit the 20s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.