Snow Showers Will Linger Through The Morning But Clear Out By The Afternoon

Many of us will wake up to some snow this morning. Road conditions are wet and slushy and the worst conditions are in Huerfano county and Las Animas County. Snow showers will begin to move out by this afternoon with a few showers lingering in our southern counties. Most of us will have some overcast skies until dinnertime. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s and overnight lows will drop back into the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 24.

Colorado Springs is receiving some nice snowfall this morning with temperatures in the 20s. The feels-like temperature is even colder in the teens. We will start to clear out once we get into the afternoon hours, and overcast skies will be left behind. Highs will only make it into the lower 40s with north/northeasterly wind around 5 to 10mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 21.

Pueblo also had some snow showers move in overnight and these will continue through the morning. Once we get into the afternoon that's when these showers will begin to move out. Overcast skies are expected for the back half of the day. Winds will be light between 5 and 10mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 24.

Canon City will have some flurries this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Snow showers will linger through the morning along with some light winds. Overnight lows will drop back into the 20s, but temperatures will warm going into Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 18.

Woodland Park will be in the teens this morning and highs will hover around that freezing mark. Winds will stay light throughout the day. Overcast skies are expected for the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop back down into the teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 36; Low: 21.

The Monument area didn't have quite as much snow because of how far south this system was. Temperatures this morning are in the teens with the feels-like temperature even colder. Highs will get into the mid-30s and overnight lows will drop into the 20s. Winds will stay light along with overcast skies.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 40s; Low: 20s.

The Plains will have clouds throughout the day with a chance of snow showers further south. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s. Winds will stay light between 5 and 10mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 36/35; Low: 20/19.

The coldest temperatures are along the southern I-25 corridor this morning and this is where we are seeing the heaviest snowfall. The highest snow totals were further west, closer to La Veta and Rye. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s later on today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

The mountains will have some snow showers later on this afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s with some stronger wind gusts. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into Sunday, temperatures will begin to warm into the 50s as a high-pressure system begin to build. We will have a quieter weather pattern set into place and the majority of the upcoming week will bring sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week eventually getting into the 70s and 80s.

