Snow showers will likely impact I-25 for the commute on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front pushed through this afternoon and gave us some breezy conditions throughout the day. Going into tonight, snow will start across the higher terrain after midnight. Snow showers will push onto I-25 by mid-morning and could impact you morning commute.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 35;

Lows overnight will get back down into the mid-20s. Snow showers are expected to start around mid-morning so leave some extra time to get to work or school. Snow will start winding down later in the afternoon, but there will likely still be some slick spots on the roads.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 39;

Pueblo will start off with a quiet night and temperatures will get down into the mid-20s. Snow will start a little bit later since the snow showers will be moving from the north to the south. Highs will make it into the upper 30s, but we could still see some slick spots on the roads on your drive home from work.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 39;

Canon City will get down into the mid-20s tonight, but overall we will start out calm. We will start out with some flurries around 10AM, but will get heavier once we get into the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 17; High: 28;

Woodland Park will get down into the teens tonight. Snow totals are still up in the air for Teller county because some models are showing lower amounts of snow. Current thoughts are between 2-5 inches, but this could change. Highs will not get above freezing tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 30;

The Tri-Lakes area will get into the lower 20s tonight and will not get above freezing for the highs. Snow showers will start out light around the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The plains will get down into the 20s tonight. Further east, we will likely just see cold rain because temperatures will be too warm. La Junta could still see some snow on the ground around a trace.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/27; High: 36/39;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will get down into the mid-to-upper 20s for tonight. Snow will have the biggest impacts on the southern portion of I-25. Snow will pick up in the afternoon, but by Monday evening we will likely see some heavier snowfall. A winter weather advisory is in place for Huerfano County and the western half of Las Animas County until 5:00 AM on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 30s;

The mountains will start to see snow showers pick up in the afternoon. The Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains will have the biggest impacts and mountain passes will want to be avoided tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers will end by Tuesday morning and we will be left with clear conditions. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, but Tuesday will still be cold. Overnight temperatures in some areas will get down into the teens. 40s/50s are expected towards the middle to end of this week.

