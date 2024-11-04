Snow showers will impact I-25 overnight and into Monday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Radar currently shows rain showers across I-25 and snow showers in the mountains. A cold front moving in will bring down the temperatures and help the rain transition over to snow. The Palmer Divide could see some heavy snow at times, but further south will be a little lighter. Snow is expected to stop from the west to east and ending around 2PM for the Springs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 39;

We will start to see snow showers make their way into the area overnight and into Monday morning. This storm will likely impact your commute, so plan accordingly. Snow will be heavier towards the north side of the Springs, closer to Monument and Briargate. Snow will stop around 2PM in the afternoon on Monday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 44;

Pueblo will get down into the mid-30s for tonight and you guys will see more of a rain/snow mix if the rain makes it out that far. Pueblo will likely see only around a trace if temperatures stay on the cooler side. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 42;

Canon City will also see more of a rain/snow mix with lows tonight still above freezing. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s, and we will start to clear out going into the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 32;

Woodland Park has the best chances to see snow with temperatures getting down into the lower 20s tonight. Snow will arrive overnight and last through the morning. This will likely affect any early morning commutes, so leave a few minutes earlier. Snow could be heavy at times.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 33;

The Palmer Divide will have the best chances for snow because of the elevation. Snow showers will start tonight and last throughout the morning. Monument and Black Forest could see a few inches of snow. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s. Highs tomorrow will only get to around 33 degrees.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s;

Most of the Plains will be seeing rain or a rain/snow mix. Closer to Kim and Springfield we could see some more snow totals out there. This will be a little more delayed for you guys and will likely make it out there by the early morning hours and the afternoon on Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/29; High: 35/36;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will get some widespread snow showers tonight and could end up with a few inches of snow. The snow could get heavy at times, especially around Trinidad. These showers will make their way out of the area by the late afternoon on Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 30s/Lower 40s;

The mountains are already seeing snow accumulate and this will continue through tomorrow. Snow totals will be the highest for the Wet Mountain Peaks and the Sangre De Cristos. This is where we could see the biggest impacts, and if traveling in this area use caution. You will want to hold off until this storm has passed.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to Election Day (Tuesday), the storm system will have passed and will leave us with some warmer temperatures. The sun will be out during the first half of the day but by the late evening we will see more cloud cover moving in from another storm system. We could see some more snow showers for the higher terrain.

We are still ironing out the details with this next system, but this system could be stuck over the state for a few days and bring more snow over the back half of the week. Again, this could change but as of right now this looks to be an even bigger storm than Monday's.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.