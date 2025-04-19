Snow showers will continue Saturday morning

Today’s Forecast:

Many are waking up to snow showers for our southern counties, but there will still be a few stray showers towards the Pikes Peak Region. Our winter weather advisory has been canceled for El Paso county. Temperatures today will stay chilly behind this outgoing system. Most of us will be in the 30s and 40s.

For Easter Sunday, temperatures will start to warm again as that sun comes back out. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the area.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 24.

Colorado Springs will have some snow showers early Saturday morning, but we aren't expecting too much in terms of accumulations. We got the bulk of accumulations overnight. Temperatures today will get into the upper 30s and overnight lows will drop into the 20s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 24.

Pueblo will also have a small chance for a few more showers, but as we warm up these showers could be more of a mix. Highs today will be in the mid-to-lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 26.

Canon City got a decent amount of snow last night, and there will still be a chance for some snow this morning. Highs will warm into the 40s and help to melt any leftover snow. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 17.

Woodland Park saw about 4 inches of snow overnight. Snow showers will calm once we get into the later part of this morning. Highs will only be in the mid-30s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 23.

The Monument area is starting off chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Highs will warm into the 40s and any snow on the ground will continue to melt. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s & 50s; Low: 30s.

The plains will be a little warmer than everyone else and rain will be possible later on this afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 32/34; Low: 19/23.

Snow showers continue this morning and will continue through the early part of this afternoon. Chilly temperatures will be left behind with highs only getting onto the lower 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and lower 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

The mountains had the highest snow totals and snow showers this morning are dumping even more snow across the higher terrain. They will get a few additional inches over the next few hours. Avoid traveling through mountain passes because they will be a slushy mess!

Extended outlook forecast:

Going into the work week, things will start out calm and mild for this time of year. Temperatures will continue to rise with highs getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Once we get into the back half of the week, there will be a couple of disturbances that will bring some chances for showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, they aren't expected to be too impactful, but it's something to keep an eye on if you have any outdoor activities.

