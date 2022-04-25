Snow showers this morning with cool and dry daytime conditions

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of snow will keep falling this morning, especially for areas south and east of Pueblo!

Snow won't be in the forecast for very long today, just through the morning.

We'll be dry in the afternoon with temperatures warming back into the 50s and even a few 60s across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy and dry today other than the flurries we saw before sunrise. We'll be breezy today and cool through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 33. Mostly cloudy and dry with light winds and mild daytime temperatures.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 34. Snow showers through the morning but dry and cloudy into the afternoon. We'll be breezy and mild through the daytime.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 27. Dry skies today with overcast and breezy conditions through the afternoon. We'll stay chilly through the day with freezing temps overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and dry today with chilly daytime temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Areas of snow this morning, mainly along and south of Highway 50. We'll be dry in the afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Heavy snow fell overnight but it'll end through the morning. We'll be dry in the afternoon but watch for slick commutes early this morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll see early morning snow showers in our southern mountains and valleys before dry and chilly daytime conditions take over.

Extended outlook forecast:

We should have a pretty nice week with warmer and dry skies through Friday.

Fire danger will return this week, mainly from Thursday through Friday as temperatures warm and the wind picks up.

