Snow Showers Clearing Out Ahead of the Afternoon

Snow showers are ongoing for our southern counties. Winter storm warnings and advisories are set to expire this morning at 11AM. Clouds will continue to clear out this morning and this afternoon. A high-pressure system will start to build and bring us warmer temperatures for Sunday. Remember that clocks will move forward an hour on Sunday at 2AM!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 22.

The sun is out and about this morning and helping to melt any snow we had overnight. It will still be chilly behind this system, but Sunday will rebound back into the 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 20.

Pueblo had some flurries this morning from lingering snow showers. Those showers will continue to clear making way for more sunshine. Highs will get into the upper 40s for today and overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 24.

Canon City will have mostly cloudy skies to start off the day and gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s and we will continue to warm up for Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 17.

Woodland Park has a few slick spots this morning but as the sun comes out these roadways will continue to dry. Highs will top out in the 40s for today and overnight lows will drop into the upper teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 41; Low: 20.

The Monument area has been greeted with plenty of sunshine this morning. There are still some wet roadways but this will dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The plains are already off to a warmer start with mostly clear skies. Winter storm warnings are set to expire this morning at 11AM. Temperatures will top out in the 50s across the area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 35; Low: 19/17.

The southern I-25 corridor is still seeing some light snow showers across the area. By the afternoon most of these showers will have moved out of the area. Winter storm warnings in these areas are set to expire at 11AM.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

The mountains will have some lingering snow showers, but will gradually get lighter. Highs will top out in the 40s across the area. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures on Sunday will be much warmer than today. A high-pressure system will continue to build over the state bringing warm temperatures for the next few days. Fire danger will be possible this upcoming week with gusty conditions and a period of drier weather.

We are watching late next week for our next potential big system. Arctic air looks to move in, but there is still some uncertainty with this system being this far out.

