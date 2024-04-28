Snow, Rain & Thunder to Start the Weekend, A Quieter Sunday In Store

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain/Snow mix along I-25 coming to an end by midnight. Chance for rain showers will continue on the eastern plains will persist through daybreak. Lows in the mid 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 57;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 48;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Extended outlook forecast:

As this weather maker kicks out into the Central Plains, more stable weather fills in behind it. A northwest flow will ensue for Sunday, bringing us a mix of sun and clouds, but also one last chance for isolated rain showers. Warmer with highs in the 50s for the Pikes Peak Region, 60s for the Eastern Plains.

A calmer start to the work week as our temperatures gradually climb into the 70s by midweek. Another disturbance starts to move in late Wednesday, bringing return chances for thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

