Snow for Southern Colorado Tonight, Springtime Temperatures on the way for the Work Week

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy tonight with a light mix of snow and rain. Little to no accumulation is expected for the Pikes Peak Region. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Heavier amounts of snow are expected along the New Mexico border and in the higher elevations of the Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 45;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 51;

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 46;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 37;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and perhaps an isolated rain or snow shower along I-25. Scattered snow showers are expected in the higher terrain while isoalted rain showers are possible east of I-25. As we work out way into the first week of spring, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The quicker the snow melts, the faster we'll get to those springtime temperatures!

