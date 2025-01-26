Snow ends overnight leaving us with cold but dry conditions

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will continue through dinnertime, but will become lighter as we go into the overnight hours. Fog will likely enter our area when we wake up, but as the sun rises it will help to break anything up. Going into the afternoon, clouds will continue to clear and we will be left with cold but dry conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 11; High: 34;

Tonight, snow showers will continue to become lighter and ending during the overnight hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower teens. Fog will be possible in the early morning hours, but will clear out by mid morning. Highs across the Springs will be in the mid-30s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 33;

Snow showers will become lighter and eventually end overnight. Fog will be possible through the early morning hours but clear out by mid-morning. Temperatures will stick to the cooler side only making it into the lower 30s for the high. Overnight lows each night look to dip down into the teens.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 38;

Canon City will wake up to temperatures in the teens with mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds should clear by the afternoon and we will be left with cold but dry conditions. Highs will make it into the upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 36;

Woodland Park will have snow showers end earlier than everyone else. The cold air will stick around and temperatures overnight will drop into the single digits. Highs will rebound back into the mid 30s for your Sunday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 8; High: 35;

Snow showers are starting to slow in the monument area, but there are still a few flurries. Snow showers will end overnight and temperatures will drop into the single digits. Highs tomorrow will make it into the mid-30s.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Mid-to-upper 30s;

The plains will drop into the teens overnight and conditions should stay calm. Clouds will stick around through the morning but will clear out by the afternoon. Highs will get into the mid-to-upper 30s for Sunday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 9/13; High: 37/44;

Temperatures will vary for Walsenburg and Trinidad with the colder temperatures closer to Walsenburg. Clouds will greet us in the morning, but will continue to clear out by the afternoon. Highs will warm up into the upper 30s for Walsenburg and mid-40s for Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens & Single Digits; High: Mid-to-upper 30s;

The mountains will see sunny conditons tomorrow, but temperatures will still be cold. Overnight lows will be in the single digits while the highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warmer temperatures will kick off the work week and will last through Wednesday. There will be some slight changes in the temperature throughout each day, but nothing dramatic. Towards the end of the week, more snow chances will be possible but the models are still a little uncertain on timing and accumulations.

