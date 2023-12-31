Small Weather Disturbances to Send Our Afternoon Highs on a Rollercoaster Ride to Welcome in 2024

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy across the state as a fresh cloud deck moves in from the west. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s in Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 43;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 44;

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 46;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 40;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A series of small disturbances will visit with us here in Colorado over the next few days - one day our temps will be above average, the next they will be right at average. For reference, this time of year we should be in the mid 40s for afternoon highs. But overall, no real weather makers are expected until the end of next week. An area of low pressure will traverse Northern NM and Southern Colorado, bringing the chance for some accumulations snow in Trinidad, The Raton Mesa, and the Southern Sangre's. It looks like 2024 will have a quiet beginning, weather-wise that is!

