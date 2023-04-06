Slushy Pikes Peak Region morning commute with daytime sunshine

Today’s Forecast:

A burst of snow overnight in the Pikes Peak Region produced 1 to 4 inches of accumulations across the Pikes Peak Region!

The snow, which left as quickly as it arrived overnight, will be gone for the rest of the day with warmer and sunnier conditions through the afternoon. Pavement should be fully melted by lunchtime for areas that saw 2 inches or less, and the places that saw 4 inches will be dry by the afternoon.

Highs will stay below average today with 50s for most of the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 49; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy through 9 or 10 am with melting pavement. The afternoon will be sunny and cool with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 22. Sunny, warm, and dry today with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 30. Mostly sunny in the afternoon with dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 20. Mostly sunny and dry with melting roads and dry daytime conditions. We'll warm into the 40s this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy until 9 am with melting pavement in the morning. Dry and chilly conditions exist in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny, dry, and breezy with mild daytime temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy with dry and mild daytime temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and dry with sunny skies through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weather is simply amazing through the next seven days with warming temperatures and dry daytime conditions!

Breezy to windy weather will produce spotty fire danger in the plains, but the winds through next Wednesday do not look as bad as the last couple of weeks.

