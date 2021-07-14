Slightly cooler and windy with beneficial daytime rain

Today’s Forecast:

Windy and warm today before rain moves out of the mountains in the afternoon. We'll see pockets of very heavy rain today and into the evening, so flash flood watches are in place through midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 81; Low: 53. Storms develop in the mountains around lunch and spread east through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible today with lightning and a few pockets of small hail, likely staying under severe criteria. Some localized flooding is possible in lower lying areas of town that are prone to flooding.

PUEBLO: High: 89; Low: 59. Hot before showers and storms move in through the afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning are the two main threats today from storms, but some small hail could fall if they're strong enough.

CANON CITY: High: 87; Low: 60. Slow moving storms with heavy rain in the afternoon with a small risk of flooding. Flooding threats are higher outside of the mountains in the Wet Mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 72; Low: 49. Showers and storms through the afternoon, some of which we'll have to watch for heavy rain and minor, localized flooding.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Thunderstorms with heavy rain and a small threat for localized flooding in the afternoon. We'll be cooler and windy today.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Scattered storms, some of which could be heavy today and tonight. Severe weather chances are low, but an isolated storm with near 1" hail, stand strong winds is possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and stormy in the afternoon with heavy rain and a flash flood threat from slow moving storms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Storms develop late this morning and through lunch, spreading south and east through the day. Flooding threats are high in areas that saw rain yesterday, mainly the Wet and southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

Extended Outlook:

We'll keep more storm chances in the extended forecast through Thursday and Friday. Storms over the weekend become more spotty and weaker, especially from Pueblo east ito the plains. We'll be hotter over the weekend with fewer storms early next week.

