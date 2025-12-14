Slightly cooler on Sunday but temperatures still remain above average

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be in the 20s and 30s overnight. Some fog will also move into the area, but will clear out before noon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 58;

Highs on Sunday will make it into the 50s. Even though it is cooler than Saturday, these temperatures are still above average. Conditions will be mostly clear with a breeze between 5 and 10mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 53;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the 20s. Fog will move in over night and will take some time to clear out. This will clear out before noon. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s with a breeze between 5 and 10mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 62;

Canon City will hold onto the 60 degree highs. The afternoon will be nice with mostly sunny skies. There will be a light breeze throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 56;

Woodland Park won't have any foggy conditions and temperatures will be in the upper 20s By the afternoon, highs will have risen into the mid-50s. This is above average for that area.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 63;

Monument will make it into the lower 30s tonight. There will be mostly clear conditions overnight and into tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens & 20s; High: 40s & 50s;

The Plains have a winter weather advisory for Cheyenne and Kit Carson counties until 11PM this evening. Temperatures will be coldest in this area tomorrow with highs only making it into the 40s. Other areas will have highs in the 50s. Fog will also move in overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29; High: 63/65;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. There will be a light breeze throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The mountains will have afternoon highs in the 20s. By the afternoon this will be in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies will last throughout the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

There is a calm forecast period ahead with highs staying in the 60s. A zonal pattern will be in place this week, giving up downsloping winds. This will also increase fire danger this week.

