Slightly cooler and breezy at home with severe weather in northeast Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Hot air remains in place across southern Colorado today with a chance for strong to severe storms generally in north and northeast Colorado.

There is a small chance for strong to severe storms along the Palmer Divide today, but it's more likely that storms stay north of the Divide and travel northeast through the plains. Denver has a chance for strong to severe storms today, but the worst storms would likely be out northeast around Morgan, Washington, and Logan counties.

Severe threats along and north of the Palmer Divide are primarily for large hail and strong winds, but isolated strong tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

We should stay dry south of the Palmer Divide today with hot and breezy conditions.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 55. Hot and breezy with a good chance we stay dry across the city. Storms are possible on the north edge of the county and possibly east across the plains, but southerly winds would carry any storms that form along the Palmer Divide north and east towards Denver and Limon.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 57. Dry and very hot today with a nice breeze through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 60. We should stay dry today in Canon City with hot and breezy conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 45. While an isolated storm could develop in northern Teller County today, chances we stay dry in Woodland Park are much higher. We will be warm and breezy across the city.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy today with a small chance for storms early in the afternoon. Storm development is possible around the Tri-Lakes area, especially over the Palmer Divide, around lunchtime, but most of our models keep storms north of the region. If storms do form over town, strong winds and 1 inch hail would be the two main threats before they move northeast away from the area.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry with a low chance for storms north of Highway 50. Most of the region should stay dry with light afternoon winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry and breezy today with hot afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. While an isolated storm is possible over the Rampart Range, most of our region will stay dry. We'll see rain turn to light snow overnight in the central mountains, with an inch or less dusting the summits over 13,000 feet out west.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will bring much cooler air to the region Friday, with highs in the lower 80s in Colorado Springs and upper 80s near Pueblo. We will be even cooler on Saturday with dry and breezy conditions.

Hot air returns from Sunday through Tuesday of next week with a small chance for storms next Wednesday.

