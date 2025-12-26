Ski Report: Incoming snowmaker will add some much needed powder to the ski slopes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountain and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A cold front will bring in much cooler temperatures across all of Colorado, but the ski slopes and the mountains will get a much needed layer of snow.

Anywhere from 5-12 inches of snow will fall in the mountains, but with this will come much colder temperatures and wind.

If you are hitting the slopes this weekend, be prepared for winds to be gusty, especially towards those peaks. 20-30mph will be possible as this front moves through.

Snow showers will begin on Saturday and last into Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, snow rates will begin to calm.

