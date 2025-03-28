Ski Report: Fresh Powder Expected This Weekend For The Central and Northern Mountains

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

We have a warm start to the day and we will continue to warm throughout the day. Rain and snow chances will increase starting Friday afternoon. These snow showers will linger through parts of the day on Saturday. Snow showers will pick u again Saturday night and into Sunday, so you can expect some fresh powder on Sunday.

The highest base depth totals are Aspen Snowmass with 41-68", Copper Mountain with 70-80", Steamboat with 52-96", and Winter Park with 68-76".

We are watching the potential for multiple storm systems to move in next week, so the season is still looking good with some fresh powder.

