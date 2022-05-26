Simply beautiful today and warm today

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is simple and nice today!

We'll see warm to hot daytime conditions with 70s in the mountains and 80s along and east of I-25. It'll be breezy today but the winds won't be too strong through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 50. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 49. Sunny and hot through the afternoon with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Mostly sunny and warm with breezy afternoon conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 44. Mostly sunny and mild with nice and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny and mild with dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and hot with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Breezy and sunny with more snowmelt through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Summer-like heat is BACK and it starts tomorrow. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s tomorrow and get even hotter on Saturday as we get gusty southwest flow off the mountains.

We could see isolated virga and dry lightning tomorrow, but most of the region will be dry. A series of cool front hit from Saturday night through the start of next week. We'll see rain and snow over the mountains on Sunday and Monday but most of our region will stay dry.

Really windy conditions are expected in southern Colorado on Monday and Tuesday but fire danger should remain low.

