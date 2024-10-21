Showers early this morning, but clearing out by the afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

We will see some brief showers early on this morning from Castle Rock down to the Springs. We should clear out once we get to mid-morning and that cloud cover will be cleared out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of us with the warmest temperatures along the Arkansas River Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 42.

We could see some showers earlier on this morning, but once we get into the early afternoon we should be clear. Grab that jacket this morning because we will be starting off in the lower 40s. We will be warming up into the upper 60s today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 39.

Pueblo will start off clear this morning and no showers are expected. We will be starting off with colder temperatures so a jacket this morning will be needed. You will be able to shed this though because by the afternoon we will be in those 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 45.

Canon City will be starting off clear, but we could get some breezy conditions today as this storm system continues to exit the area. Lows this morning will be in the mid 40s, but we will be warming up into the 70s today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 32.

Woodland Park will start out cold this morning with lows in the lower 30s. We still have some snow showers making their way across the higher terrain, so we could see a few flurries in the area. By mid-morning we should start to clear out and we will gradually warm up into the upper 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 63; Low: 40.

Tri-Lakes will see some showers earlier on this morning,so a thicker rain jacket may be needed. Starting off in the lower 40s this morning, but we will be warming up into the lower 60s, so those layers can be shed going into the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: Lower 70s; Low: Upper 30s/ Lower 40s.

The plains saw some much needed rain overnight, especially where we were seeing severe drought conditions. We will eventually warm up into the 70s by the late afternoon and then cooling back down into the 40s overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 64/68; Low: 42/39.

Cooler temperatures are greeting us this morning, but no rain showers are in the area. We will be warming up into the mid-to-upper 60s for today. We will be cooler going into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: Upper 50s; Low: Upper 20s/Lower 30s.

Snow showers are moving through the northern mountain ranges just west of Denver. This will eventually wrap around and give us some rain showers just south of Denver down to the Springs. The mountains are still above average for this time of year, and we will likely lose some snow cover going into this week due to warmer temperatures. Wolf Creek will open their ski resort and they have seen about 21" inches of snow so far. The rest of the ski resorts look to open later this month and into November.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are looking at a calmer weather pattern coming up this week, but we will still be dealing with warmer temperatures. The upper level winds will become more zonal and this means they will be flowing from the west to the east. This will favor a calmer pattern, and we will be seeing those downsloping winds off of the mountains. As this air flows down the mountain it will heat up which, again, will favor those warmer temperatures this week. No rain is expected this week, but we could see some fronts move through which will push us back down into the upper 60s for some of us. Hope everyone has a great start to their week!

