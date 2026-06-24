Showers and thunderstorms possible again this afternoon and evening

Today’s Forecast:

We have a little bit of leftover moisture from all of the storms we had last night. Partly cloudy skies will stick around throughout your morning. Dry conditions will last through the morning, but once we get into the early afternoon, shower and storm chances will pick up. Not everyone will get rain today, but the storms that do form have the possibility of becoming severe. The severe risk is a step down from yesterday, but large hail, gusty winds, and localized flooding will be a concern.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 57.

Colorado Springs will start the day with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures will be in the 60s. With some sunshine to start the day this will help to fuel some storm activity in the afternoon. Eastern El Paso county does have the chace to see some thunderstorms later on in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 59.

With Pueblo having some decent rainfall overnight there will be a few areas that remain wet this morning. Be on the lookout for any wet roadways. The chance for thunderstorms and showers will pick up again in the afternoon and evening. These storms will be more hot-or-miss so not everyone will see these storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 61.

Canon City will have temperatures in the lower 60s this morning, and highs will eventually reach the lower 60s. Shower and storm chances are lower today around 20%. Winds will be coming out of the southeast around 5 - 15mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 50.

Woodland Park will have morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By the time we get into the afternoon there will be some showers trying to form off the mountains. Rain and storm chances will pick up in the evening. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 54.

Monument and surrounding area will wake up this morning to temperatures in the mid-50s. Eventually these temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will pick up in the afternoon and last through the evening. These will be very hit-or-miss, so not everyone will see rain.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s & 60s.

The eastern plains will have a few leftover clouds this morning from last night's thunderstorms. By mid-morning those clouds will have cleared out and temperatures will also be on the rise. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s. We have another chance of some thunderstorms later on in the day with large hail, gusty winds, and some flooding possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 89/93; Low: 60/59.

The southern I-25 corridor will have temperatures this morning in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Rain chances will pick up in the evening with storms forming in the mountains and move onto the I-25 corridor. Afternoon highs will reach the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s & 90s; Low: 50s.

The mountains will have a risk for fire danger today and there are red flag warnings that have been issued. Windy and dry conditions will continue during the day. Getting closer to I-25 though there will be some thunderstorms that form in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This ridge of high-pressure will continue to pull in some moisture and give us some active weather over the next few days. Through Friday, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. With plenty of energy in the atmosphere, a few of these storms will have the possibility of becoming severe. Large hail, strong winds, and localized flooding will be a concern.

Looking ahead into the weekend, hot and windy conditions will return. Pueblo will have the chance of getting into the triple digits again, while Colorado Springs will be getting into the 90s.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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